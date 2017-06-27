Security Council Now a Cabinet Committee

The National Security Council has been formally recognized as a committee of Cabinet.

The announcement was made by Justice Minister, Delroy Chuck, as he addressed the final sitting of the joint select committee of Parliament reviewing the Special Operation Zones bill.

He explained that the formal recognition of the Council is to facilitate provisions in the bill which allows it to sit as a formal advisory committee to the Prime Minister.

The Minister was responding to a concern raised by his opposition counterpart, Senator Mark Golding.

Mr. Golding pointed out that an informal advisory body was being treated as an official cabinet committee under the draft legislation.

He told the committee this was unusual.

The Justice Minister clarified that the National Security Council was changed to an official body under the Holness administration recently.

Attorney General, Marlene Malahoo Forte, confirmed Minister Chuck’s statement.

However, she was not able to give a specific date when the change was made.

This, shocked several members of the parliamentary committee who noted that no such change had been brought to the parliament for approval.

Minister Chuck says this would happen soon.

The National Security Council was created by former Prime Minister PJ Patterson as an advisory body.

It comprises security stakeholders including the Chief of Staff of the Jamaica Defence Force, the Commissioner of Police, the Minister of National Security and the Attorney General.

The Council is chaired by the Prime Minister.

The Special Operation Zones bill, which is the Holness administration’s major legislative response to dealing with the country’s crime problem, defines the National Security Council as a committee of Cabinet with responsibility for defense and national security.

–30–