Security Council Stands By Mt Salem ZOSO Declaration

The National Security Council (NSC) says it’s standing by the decision to declare Mount Salem and its environs a zone of special operations.

In a statement this afternoon the NSC, which is chaired by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, said it met today to discuss matters related to the zone.

The NSC says it also discussed concerns expressed in the media about the declaration of Mount Salem as a zone.

The meeting followed the revelation that incorrect murder figures given to the government by the Police High Command influenced Mount Salem, being declared the first zone of special operations last Friday. But the National Security Council says the error would not have changed its recommendation.

The NSC says it wishes to state categorically that it’s satisfied that the decision to declare Mount Salem the first zone was justified.

This, based on the relevant legal criteria, intelligence, as well as strategic and operational considerations of the Joint Command.

It says it notes that at the media conference announcing the first zone, there was an error made in the number of murders given as having been committed in the community since the start of the year.

Deputy Police Commissioner, Clifford Blake, had said there’ve been 54 murders in Mount Salem since the beginning of the year.

However, it’s emerged that was incorrect. It’s understood this has embarrassed the Holness administration, prompting the Prime Minister to write the Police Service Commission requesting that action be taken.

It also resulted in the police being described as grossly incompetent. But the National Security Council says the murder statistics given by DCP Blake were only a single element of the data provided. It says the error would not have changed the recommendation made by the Joint Command.

The NSC says it has asked the JCF to review their systems of data collection and collation to ensure there are no systemic challenges.

In an interview on Cliff Hughes Online this morning, Director of Communications in the Office of the Prime Minister, Robert Morgan, also defended the declaration of Mount Salem as a zone of special operations.

He says the zone has disrupted gang activity and reduced crime in Montego Bay.

-30-