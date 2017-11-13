Search
Security Forces Hunting Top 5 Gunmen and Illegal Guns

Nov 13, 2017Crime and Court0

National Security Minister, Robert Montague, says the hunt is on for the top five most wanted gunmen in the island.

There’s also a search for the ‘top 5 illegal weapons’ which have been featured in 58 murders across the country.

Minister Montague was addressing a town hall meeting held at the Everglades Center in St Elizabeth last Thursday.

Mr. Montague says it’s suspected that the weapons are being rented to various persons across the country.

The minister also disclosed that since the start of the year, the police have seized some 727 illegal guns and over 20 thousand rounds of ammunition.

–30–

