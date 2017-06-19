Search
Home Crime and Court Security Forces Shot at During Rockfort Operation
Security Forces Shot at During Rockfort Operation

Jun 19, 2017Crime and Court0

A joint Police-Military team that was conducting an operation in Rockfort, East Kingston came under heavy gunfire on Saturday.

The incident took place on Rockingham Road in the community about 11:10 in the morning.

Police say all members of the security forces escaped without serious injury.

However, one man was arrested and an Arcus 9-millimeter Pistol loaded with seven rounds was seized.

The suspect —a 22-year-old labourer of the community—is expected to face multiple gun charges.

A service vehicle was also damaged.

