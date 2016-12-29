Search
JDF Soldiers

Security Forces Urged to Adhere to Road Safety

Dec 29, 2016Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

There’s a call this afternoon for members of the security forces to adhere to safety precautions and observe the rules of the road while on duty.

The call has come from the Director of the Road Safety Unit in the Transport Ministry, Kenute Hare.

Mr. Hare was speaking with the Nationwide News yesterday in Hanover as he visited the accident scene in Cousins Cove where a Jamaica Defence Force vehicle overturned killing the driver, Private Stephen Hewitt.

Three other soldiers were injured in the accident.

Mr. Hare had this recommendation for members of the security forces and other emergency personnel on the roads.

372 people have been killed on the roads since the start of the year. 382 were killed last year.

