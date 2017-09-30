Security Guard Charged in Haile Clacken Killing Gets Bail Extended

The security guard charged with the murder of a former teacher, Haile Clacken, had his bail extended when he appeared in the St. Elizabeth Parish Court yesterday.
He’s 38-year-old Shawn Cole.
The police reportedly told the court that a number of witness statements were outstanding.
Cole is to return to court on October 25.
He was offered $1-million dollars bail when he appeared in court last month.
Mr. Clacken — who was a former teacher at Munro College and Hampton School — was shot and killed in Cheapside, St. Elizabeth on June 23.
He allegedly climbed onto a Guardsman security company armoured truck before being shot in the face, allegedly by the security officer.
Mr. Clacken suffered from bipolar disorder.
