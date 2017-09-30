Search
Home Crime and Court Security Guard Charged in Haile Clacken Killing Gets Bail Extended

Security Guard Charged in Haile Clacken Killing Gets Bail Extended

Sep 30, 2017Crime and Court0

Like

The security guard charged with the murder of a former teacher, Haile Clacken, had his bail extended when he appeared in the St. Elizabeth Parish Court yesterday.

He’s 38-year-old Shawn Cole.

The police reportedly told the court that a number of witness statements were outstanding.

Cole is to return to court on October 25.

He was offered $1-million dollars bail when he appeared in court last month.

Mr. Clacken — who was a former teacher at Munro College and Hampton School — was shot and killed in Cheapside, St. Elizabeth on June 23.

He allegedly climbed onto a Guardsman security company armoured truck before being shot in the face, allegedly by the security officer.

Mr. Clacken suffered from bipolar disorder.

–30–

Previous PostOpposition Leader Unveils New Shadow Cabinet

Related articles

Phillips Confident in Competence of New Shadow Cabinet

Sep 30, 2017

Phillips Apologizes for Lack of PAC Meetings

Sep 30, 2017

Municipal Corps to Get Drain Cleaning Support

Sep 30, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS