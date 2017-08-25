Security Guard Charged with Haile Clacken’s Killing has Bail Extended

The security guard charged with killing former teacher, Haile Clacken, had his bail extended when he appeared in the St. Elizabeth Parish Court, yesterday.

He’s 38-year-old Shawn Cole.

According to the police, Cole’s file was incomplete when he appeared in court. He’ll return to court on September 27.

Cole was offered bail in the sum of $1-million when he appeared in court last month.

Mr. Clacken, who was a former teacher at Munro College and Hampton High School, was shot and killed in Cheapside, St. Elizabeth on June 23. He allegedly climbed on to a Guardsman security company armored truck before being shot in the face, allegedly by the security officer.

Mr. Clacken suffered from bipolar disorder.

–30–