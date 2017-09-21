Search
Security Minister Continues to Command Confidence of Prime Minister

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says he has not lost confidence in National Security Minister Robert Montague.

He made the declaration this morning at his second quarterly media briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister.

Minister Montague came under heavy criticism on Tuesday for the Security Ministry’s premature press releases on the appointment of a new board at the Firearm Licensing Authority.

Former Chairman Dennis Wright, and former board member Marva McIntosh, both of whom had recently resigned, were named on the new board.

Prime Minister Holness says he has no issue with Minister Montague’s communication style.

However over the last few months, he says there’ve been what he describes as “communication issues.”

In the meantime, the Prime Minister is acknowledging Montague’s leadership since he was assigned to the National Security Ministry portfolio.

He says he’s amazed at the number of projects Minister Montague has implemented.

Prime Minister Holness was speaking Thursday morning at the second quarterly media briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister.

