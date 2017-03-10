Security Minister Exploring Audit of JRA

Nationwide News understands that National Security Minister, Robert Montague, has discussed a possible audit of the Jamaica Rifle Association, JRA.

Minister Montague held a meeting with the leadership of the JRA yesterday after allegations surfaced that ammunition in its possession were finding their way into the hands of criminals.

It’s understood from credible sources within the JRA that the Minister discussed the sale of ammunition by the association.

An audit of the JRA’s private lockers, security systems and name registration systems was also discussed.

Concerns were raised by whistle blowers in a Gleaner newspaper article about the operations of the country’s oldest and most popular shooting range.

They claim that proper checks and balances are not in place at the JRA range on Mountain View Avenue in eastern St Andrew.

They say this makes it possible for ammunition from the facility to end up in the hands of criminals.

