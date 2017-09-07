Security Minister Issues Rare Public Rebuke of Police Commissioner

In a rare public rebuke of a Police Commissioner and the Police Service Commission, PSC, by a National Security Minister, Robert Montague, publicly admitted today that members of the Constabulary Force are demotivated and demoralized!

And in a strident statement, he’s demanding that Police Commissioner, George Quallo and the Professor Gordon Shirley-led Police Service Commission act immediately to lift the morale of the JCF.

He’s blaming them for failing to promote JCF members despite hundreds of existing vacancies.

The Security Minister says both the PSC and the Commissioner should promote almost 4-hundred officers and rank and file members urgently because the government has the funding to pay them so long as they are deserving of the promotions.

In a statement today, the Minister says this could help tackle the demotivation and demoralization of members of the police force.

Minister Montague notes that there’re 64 open positions for inspectors, 85 for Assistant Superintendents, 14 for Deputy Superintendents, 11 for Superintendents and 10 Senior Superintendent positions to fill.

In addition, he charged that it’s within the Commissioner’s remit to promote on merit 152 constables to corporals and 46 corporals to sergeants.

Minister Montague demanded that they be promoted now or Commissioner Quallo should state why they are not being promoted.

He says in the past year and a half there has been no broad scale promotions in the JCF.

The Security Minister says he’s concerned that persons have sat exams three times and more and have satisfied the requirements but have not been promoted.

The Minister’s call comes amid what he calls the longstanding issue of widespread discontent among members of the JCF concerning promotions.

He’s also demanding that Commissioner Quallo should update and upgrade the promotions policy to make it more transparent, merit-based and easily understood.

