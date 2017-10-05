Search
Home Crime and Court Security Minister Reiterates Call for JCF Promotions

Security Minister Reiterates Call for JCF Promotions

Oct 04, 2017Crime and Court0

Like

National Security Minister Robert Montague yesterday renewed his call for more Police personnel to be promoted to fill outstanding vacancies.

Minister Montague also congratulated the 28 Deputy Superintendents and Superintendents who were recently promoted by Police Commissioner, George Quallo.

Minister Montague also congratulated the security forces on the recent gun finds and killing the wanted men who reportedly confronted them.

The Security Minister also offered to provide a briefing to the recently appointed Opposition Spokesman on National Security, Fitz Jackson.

— 30 —

Previous PostScorpions Squad Without Senior Talent ahead of Professional Cricket League

Related articles

Hanna Left Red-Faced after Diplomatic Blunder!

Oct 05, 2017

Jamaican Economy Contracts in Q1 2017

Oct 05, 2017

JMD Depreciation Slower Than Last Year

Oct 05, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS