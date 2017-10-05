Security Minister Reiterates Call for JCF Promotions

National Security Minister Robert Montague yesterday renewed his call for more Police personnel to be promoted to fill outstanding vacancies.

Minister Montague also congratulated the 28 Deputy Superintendents and Superintendents who were recently promoted by Police Commissioner, George Quallo.

Minister Montague also congratulated the security forces on the recent gun finds and killing the wanted men who reportedly confronted them.

The Security Minister also offered to provide a briefing to the recently appointed Opposition Spokesman on National Security, Fitz Jackson.

