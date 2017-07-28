Security Minister Summons FLA Board Amid Corruption Concerns

National Security Minister, Robert Montague, has summoned the Board of the Firearm Licensing Authority, FLA, to a meeting this afternoon amid questions and concerns about the granting of licenses to individuals despite concerns from the police.

Reports are that the board of the FLA last year granted firearm licenses to applicants who were previously denied by the former Board.

In one particular case, the Police in western Jamaica have reportedly written the FLA expressing concern about the granting of a license to a man who’s suspected to be involved in the lottery scam.

It’s understood that the firearm in question is linked to a triple murder.

Sources tell Nationwide News that in June, Deputy Police Commissioner Novlette Grant wrote to the FLA recommending that the gun license that had been issued be revoked.

The individual was reportedly denied a gun license when he applied a few years ago because of adverse traces resulting from a Police investigation.

But the FLA Board reportedly revisited the application last year and granted approval without further reference to the Police.

Yesterday, Opposition Spokesman on Security, Peter Bunting says he’s not surprised by the media reports.

Mr. Bunting says he has serious concerns.

But Minister Montague says he cannot respond to Mr. Bunting’s concern until after this afternoon’s meeting.

