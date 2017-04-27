Search
Security Minister Tables 5-Pillar Crime Policy

Apr 27, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

National Security Minister, Robert Montague tabled a formal policy document outlining the government’s five-pillar strategy to fight crime in Parliament on Wednesday.

The strategy was announced last year.

The five pillar strategy includes preventing crime based on social development, situational prevention, effective policing, swift and sure justice processes and reducing re-offending.

Minister Montague says the document is subject to change according to circumstances which may develop.

In a wide-ranging presentation, he also told Parliament that the government has been able to make over 2-thousand District Constables entitled to a pension.

–30–

