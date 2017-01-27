Security Minister Talks up ‘Practical & Decisive’ Strategies to Reduce Murders

National Security Minister, Robert Montague, says the government is taking a series of strategic but practical and decisive steps in response to the increase in murders.

Mr. Montague was addressing a media conference at his Ministry today where Digicel and Flow committed to making the the Stay-Alert App automatically available on all new mobile phones.

The Security Minister says approximately half of the 92 homicides recorded in the first 26 days of this year have taken place in western Jamaica.

He says the administration is taking coordinated steps to restore calm.

Minister Montague says several motorcars and bikes, in addition to 80 Police personnel, have been sent to western Jamaica.

The Security Minister says the murder rate of 92-persons killed in the first 26 days of this year is extremely high.

But he says successfully combating the murder spike in a sustained manner will require more than hard policing.

