Security Ministry Preparing for 42 UK Deportees

Almost 50 Jamaicans are to be deported from the United Kingdom today.

Many of those being deported on a special charter flight have reportedly lived in the UK since they were children and have made their lives there.

It’s the second such deportation flight from the UK to Jamaica since September last year.

Forty-two persons were returned to Jamaica on a chartered flight in September, 2016.

The National Security Ministry says, since then, 110 Jamaicans have been deported on scheduled commercial flights from the UK.

In an article yesterday, the UK-based Guardian newspaper says a migrants’ rights group has highlighted a number of cases of people who’ve lived in the UK for their entire adult lives who’ll be forced to leave behind British spouses and children to return to Jamaica.

It says many of them have not seen Jamaica since they were children.

It also detailed the story a father of two who’s among those to be deported today.

It says he was told by the UK Home Office that he can keep in touch with his British family via the internet.

Another Jamaican, Sophia, is being deported on the same flight after a conviction for shoplifting 10 years ago that led to her losing her indefinite leave to remain.

She’s reportedly been in the UK for more than 25 years and has three British children, the youngest of which is 13 and has sickle cell anaemia.

She was reportedly told she could stay in touch with her children via Skype.

Meanwhile, the National Security Ministry says standard arrangements are in place to receive the Jamaicans to be deported today.

That’s according to a statement it issued yesterday on the matter.

It says having exhausted all legal avenues of appeal in the UK, the returnees have no legal rights in the United Kingdom.

It says the government is therefore obligated, under International Law, to receive its nationals on their return.

The security Ministry says a processing facility has been established at the JCF Mobile Reserve, and a case manager has been assigned to assist in the reintegration process.

It says arrangements were made to receive them in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the British High Commission and a local voluntary organization.

It says returning Jamaicans will be met on arrival in Kingston by Jamaica Constabulary Force personnel as well as an officer of the Diaspora and Consular Affairs Division of the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

