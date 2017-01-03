Security Ministry to Pump Resources into JCF Intelligence Network

National Security Minister Robert Montague says the Ministry will be investing heavily in the intelligence network of the Police force this year.

Minister Montague says a system will be established to allow private persons to send footage from their closed circuit television, CCTV, to the Police.

He says the CCTV network will also be expanded and integrated across police stations islandwide.

Meanwhile, Minister Montague says the nation should be grateful for the service offered by outgoing Commissioner of Police Dr. Carl Williams.

The Commissioner is to demit office on January 6.

Robert Montague was speaking this morning at the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Devotion Exercise at the Office of the Commissioner of Police on Old Hope Road in Kingston.

