Senate Approves National Service Corps Bill

May 05, 2017

The Senate this afternoon approved a bill which proposes to establish the Jamaican National Service Corps.

The bill proposes a military-based programme for unattached youth.

Government Senator, Ransford Braham, today supported the bill. He says the Service Corps is likely to engender pride in its members.

The National Service Corps will form a third category of the Jamaica Defense Force, joining the regular force and the reserves.

It’s expected to recruit approximately one-thousand young people between 18 and 23 years old each year

Another Government Senator, Kerensia Morrison, also praised the proposed establishment of the National Service Corps.

The bill was piloted in the Lower House a few weeks ago by Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate, Mark Golding, says in principle the Opposition supports plans to establish a National Service Corps.

However, he criticized what he said is the lack of clarity in the bill.

