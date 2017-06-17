Senate begins debate on Integrity Commission Act.

The Senate today began debate on a bill to pave the way for the establishment the much touted single anti-corruption agency. It’s entitled the Integrity Commission Act.

It will consolidate the laws relating to the prevention of corruption and the award and monitoring of government contracts by establishing a single commission to investigate and

prosecute acts of corruption. The new body will have five commissioners including the Auditor General.

An Executive Director will report to the Commissioners. Commissioners will be assigned to head the administration, investigation and corruption prosecution divisions.

Leader of Government business in the Senate, Kamina Johnson Smith, opened debate on the bill.

The bill was passed in the House of Representatives in February with three amendments.

Senator Johnson Smith today updated the Senate on the amendments.

Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, Leader of Government Business in the Upper House of Parliament.

Following her presentation, the debate was suspended until next week.

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, has said the single anti-corruption agency will be stronger and more effective in dealing with corruption.

–30–