Search
Home Evening News Senate begins debate on Integrity Commission Act.
35553senate_sitting

Senate begins debate on Integrity Commission Act.

Jun 17, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

The Senate today began debate on a bill to pave the way for the establishment the much touted single anti-corruption agency. It’s entitled the Integrity Commission Act.

It will consolidate the laws relating to the prevention of corruption and the award and monitoring of government contracts by establishing a single commission to investigate and

prosecute acts of corruption. The new body will have five commissioners including the Auditor General.

An Executive Director will report to the Commissioners. Commissioners will be assigned to head the administration, investigation and corruption prosecution divisions.

Leader of Government business in the Senate, Kamina Johnson Smith, opened debate on the bill.

 

 

The bill was passed in the House of Representatives in February with three amendments.

Senator Johnson Smith today updated the Senate on the amendments.

 

 

Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, Leader of Government Business in the Upper House of Parliament.

Following her presentation, the debate was suspended until next week.

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, has said the single anti-corruption agency will be stronger and more effective in dealing with corruption.

 

 

–30–

Previous PostConsult students on grooming polices – NSSC.

Related articles

flash_flood

Flash Flood Watch in effect for all parishes.

Jun 17, 2017

Gang Violence

Alleged gangster shot and killed by cronies in Montego Bay.

Jun 17, 2017

Jamaica Police Walking

Councillor calls for limited state of emergency in parts of St. James.

Jun 17, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History