Search
Home Latest_MA Senate Begins Debate on Special Crime Zones
35553senate_sitting

Senate Begins Debate on Special Crime Zones

Jul 07, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

Debate on the Zones of Special Operation and Community Development Bill is now underway in the Senate.

State Minister of National Security, Senator Pearnel Charles Jr. piloted the bill.

Minister Charles told the Senate that he’s heartened that the Bill was approved in the lower house last week with support from both Government and Opposition members.

He says the Government consulted widely before drafting the Bill.

The bill will give the Prime Minister the power to act on the recommendation of the heads of the security forces to declare an area for special policing and community development.

–30–

Previous Post60 Guns Seized in Eastern Kingston in 2017

Related articles

falmouth-peir

Three Major Cruise Liners Pulling Out of Falmouth Pier

Jul 07, 2017

Court Books

Dean Jones Takes Stand in Election Petition Trial Against Him

Jul 07, 2017

don-wehby

Govt Senator says Private Sector Groups Backing Special Zones Bill

Jul 07, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS