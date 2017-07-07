Senate Begins Debate on Special Crime Zones

Debate on the Zones of Special Operation and Community Development Bill is now underway in the Senate.

State Minister of National Security, Senator Pearnel Charles Jr. piloted the bill.

Minister Charles told the Senate that he’s heartened that the Bill was approved in the lower house last week with support from both Government and Opposition members.

He says the Government consulted widely before drafting the Bill.

The bill will give the Prime Minister the power to act on the recommendation of the heads of the security forces to declare an area for special policing and community development.

