Senate Suspends Pension Reform Bill

The Senate today suspended debate on the pension reform bill until a time to be agreed.

It’s expected that the bill will be approved before September.

Government Senator Kavan Gayle described a section of the bill as crucial.

Senator Gayle is also the President of the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union. He told the Senate that reformation of the pension system is overdue.

The bill was passed in the House of Representatives earlier this year. It’s aimed at making the pension system more affordable and sustainable for the Government, while providing adequate benefits for pensioners.

