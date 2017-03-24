Senators Spar Over Govt Tax Package

Government and Opposition Senators today continued the war-of-words over the Holness-administration’s plan to implement phase two of its income tax break.

This, during debate in the Upper House on the 2017/2018 budget.

Leader of Government Business in the Senate, Kamina Johnson Smith, opened the debate.

She noted that the implementation of the plan will result in more disposable income to approximately 200,000 people.

Opposition Senator, Mark Golding rejected Minister Johnson Smith’s explanation of its benefits.

But Senator Johnson Smith chastised the Opposition for trying to make light of more money being put in people’s pockets.

Meanwhile, Opposition Senator, K.D. Knight, is calling on the government to re-examine its policy of moving from direct to indirect taxation.

Senator Knight says indirect taxation works better in some countries which, unlike Jamaica, have high employment rates.

But Government Senator, Matthew Samuda, rebutted Mr. Knight’s argument that the government’s tax package is likely to increase the burden on the poor.

He argued that the budget shows tangible steps have been taken to protect low income earners and the most vulnerable in society.

— 30 —