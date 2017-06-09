Send accused Vauxhall teachers to mediation – Attorney.

Defence attorney, Miguel Lorne, has asked for the case involving three Vauxhall High teachers accused of assaulting a student while attempting to cut his hair to be sent to mediation.

Mr. Lorne is representing two of the accused teachers. He made the request when his clients appeared in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court in Half Way on Thursday.

Mr. Lorne says he believes the matter can be resolved through mediation.

Miguel Lorne, Defence Attorney. The matter is set for mention on July 20.

The teachers, Carl Samuels, Jerome Grossett and Fabian Brown have been criminally charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and unlawful wounding.

