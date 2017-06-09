Search
Home Latest_MA Send accused Vauxhall teachers to mediation – Attorney.
vauxhill2

Send accused Vauxhall teachers to mediation – Attorney.

Jun 09, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

Defence attorney, Miguel Lorne, has asked for the case involving three Vauxhall High teachers accused of assaulting a student while attempting to cut his hair to be sent to mediation.

Mr. Lorne is representing two of the accused teachers. He made the request when his clients appeared in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court in Half Way on Thursday.

 

 

Mr. Lorne says he believes the matter can be resolved through mediation.

 

 

Miguel Lorne, Defence Attorney. The matter is set for mention on July 20.

The teachers, Carl Samuels, Jerome Grossett and Fabian Brown have been criminally charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and unlawful wounding.

–30–

Previous PostThree men killed in Hayes, Clarendon

Related articles

murder

Three men killed in Hayes, Clarendon

Jun 09, 2017

Hok Pov

JA AIDS Support wants prostitution legal.

Jun 09, 2017

Karl-Samuda1-640x425

Agriculture sector should be ‘devoid of partisan politics’ – Samuda

Jun 09, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS