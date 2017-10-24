Sentence Reduction Day Roll-Out Hampered by Uninformed Defense Lawyers

Director of Public Prosecutions, Paula Llewellyn, says the failure to fully roll out sentence reduction days is because defence lawyers don’t understand or aren’t aware of changes to the law.

The Criminal Justice Administration Amendment Act of 2015 facilitates accused persons who plead guilty to benefit from up to 50 percent reductions in their sentence.

Yesterday’s Gleaner editorial questioned why the arrangement had not been rolled out in all parishes, despite the almost two-year-old legislation allowing it.

Speaking on Cliff Hughes Online yesterday, the country’s chief prosecutor says the initiative is taking some time because some defence lawyers aren’t aware of the provisions of the law.

Ms. Llewellyn also clarified that the law does not provide for special days for accused persons to benefit from pleading guilty.

DPP Llewellyn says it would be ideal to have sentence reduction days in the circuit court in each parish per term as well as in the parish courts.

In addressing the Annual General Meeting of the Lay Magistrates Association in St. Andrew on the weekend, Ms. Llewellyn disclosed that sentence reduction days will be rolled out in Circuit courts in all parishes next year.

57-cases were cleared up in the most recent sentence reduction days in Kingston and St. Catherine last Thursday and Friday.

–30–