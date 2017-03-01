Sentencing Delayed for Shortwood Principal

The Principal of Shortwood Teachers’ College, Dr. Christopher Clarke, will have to wait in jail another week before knowing the sentence he’ll serve.

Clarke was to be sentenced today, after being convicted of causing death by dangerous driving last week.

However, when he appeared today in the St. Catherine Circuit Court, Justice Vinnette Allen-Graham, said the probation officer’s report is not yet ready.

Clarke is now to be sentenced on March 7.

His new attorney, K.D. Knight, appealed for him to be offered bail.

He assured the judge that Clarke would not abscond, and urged her to restrict him from leaving the island as well as from driving.

Mr. Knight said Clarke made a human error, adding that a breathalyzer test showed he was not influenced by alcohol.

He asked the judge to exercise favourable discretion.

But, Justice Allen-Graham refused and remanded Dr. Clarke.

And, a small group of Ministers from the Spanish Town Ministers Fraternal also attended court today to support Clarke.

Former President of the Ministers’ Fraternal, Reverend Terrence Williams Brown, told Nationwide News it was unfortunate that the Judge didn’t offer bail, saying Clarke is preparing young minds for transformation.

He also said he expected more support from other Ministers for someone of Dr. Clarke’s calibre.

–30–