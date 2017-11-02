Sentencing for Killer of Manchester Boy set for Today

A man who was on Tuesday found guilty of killing an 11-year-old boy is to be sentenced for the crime today.

Twenty-eight-year-old Kayode Garwood, was found guilty in the Manchester Circuit Court.

Prosecution led evidence that he used a knife to cut the throat of the 11-year-old brother of his girlfriend in September 2011.

His girlfriend, twenty-four-year-old Denisha Gregory, was sentenced in 2014 to four years in prison after she pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the same incident.

Director of Public Prosecutions, Paula Llewelyn says Gregory has been released from prison. She also says the family has forgiven her for her involvement in the crime.

The court had heard evidence that Gregory was suffering from postpartum depression at the time of the murder. She says she would have recommended that Gregory serve between eight and ten years for her involvement in the crime.

Mrs. Llewelyn says in her caution statement Gregory blames her boyfriend for the murder.

In his caution statement, Garwood, outlined how he and Gregory plotted to murder her entire family because they disapproved of their relationship.

He says he cut the child’s throat and beat him with a bat several times in the head, before using a plastic bag to suffocate him.

