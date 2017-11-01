Seven Major Violence Producers Arrested in Denham Town ZOSO

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says seven major violence producers have been arrested in the first two weeks of the Denham Town Zone of Special Operation.

Denham Town was declared a Zone of Special Operation on October 17.

Mr. Holness says a significant lesson from the Mount Salem Zone is the need for increased community sensitization by the joint forces.

The lower house of parliament yesterday approved a resolution for the Mount Salem Zone of Special Operations to be extended for another 60 days.

Prime Minister Holness, told the House of Representatives the additional time was needed to implement the build phase of the Zone.

