Seven Murdered in St James Bloody Weekend

Seven people were murdered in St. James over the weekend.

Among the dead is 31-year-old Dorian Shaw from Rose Heights. She was attacked by gunmen on Saturday morning.

Also on Saturday, 24-year-old Shavorna Brown and 25-year-old Jhevon James otherwise called ‘Scar or Jev’ were gunned down.

Andrew Lewis otherwise called ‘Juju Man’ of Norwood Gardens was also killed on Saturday.

The police say they are also investigating the shooting death of two unidentified men in separate incidents in the parish on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 24-year-old Daniel Anglin, otherwise called ‘Dan’ from Flankers and Sean Titus were murdered by gunmen on Sunday morning.

Titius and Anglin were killed by when thugs opened fire on a group of men who had assembled on the Flanker main road in the parish

Three other men where also hospitalized arising from that incident.

Their condition is not immediately clear.

–30–