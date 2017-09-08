Search
Home Evening News Several Jamaicans Evacuate TCI as Hurricane Irma Approaches

Several Jamaicans Evacuate TCI as Hurricane Irma Approaches

Sep 08, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

Foreign Affairs Minister, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, says several Jamaicans have flown out of the Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI) as Hurricane Irma threatens the British territory.

Irma, a Category Five hurricane, is one of the most powerful Atlantic systems ever recorded.

Up to this afternoon, it was between Hispaniola and the TCI.

Senator Johnson Smith says some Jamaicans have already flown out of the TCI.

However, she says others may not have been successful in efforts to board the last flight out of the British overseas territory.

Senator Johnson Smith says Jamaica’s Foreign Affairs Ministry has received assurances from TCI authorities about the safety of Jamaicans on the islands.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister says efforts are still underway to determine the extent of the damage Irma caused in Barbuda and St. Martin which were badly hit.

Jamaicans in Barbuda are being advised to take advantage of arrangements for them to move to Antigua until conditions on the island get better.

–30–

Previous PostCorey Todd Freed of Assault Charges

Related articles

FLA Takes Steps to Revoke the Licenses of 40 Firearm Holders

Sep 08, 2017

Opposition Accuses Security Minister of Disrespectful Overreach

Sep 08, 2017

EPOC Co-Chair Hopeful ZOSO will Reduce Crime

Sep 08, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History