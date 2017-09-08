Several Jamaicans Evacuate TCI as Hurricane Irma Approaches

Foreign Affairs Minister, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, says several Jamaicans have flown out of the Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI) as Hurricane Irma threatens the British territory.

Irma, a Category Five hurricane, is one of the most powerful Atlantic systems ever recorded.

Up to this afternoon, it was between Hispaniola and the TCI.

Senator Johnson Smith says some Jamaicans have already flown out of the TCI.

However, she says others may not have been successful in efforts to board the last flight out of the British overseas territory.

Senator Johnson Smith says Jamaica’s Foreign Affairs Ministry has received assurances from TCI authorities about the safety of Jamaicans on the islands.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister says efforts are still underway to determine the extent of the damage Irma caused in Barbuda and St. Martin which were badly hit.

Jamaicans in Barbuda are being advised to take advantage of arrangements for them to move to Antigua until conditions on the island get better.

