Sewage leak in the Rio Cobre to be fixed this week.

Jun 12, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

The National Water Commission, NWC, says repairs to a broken pipe that’s leaking sewage into the Rio Cobre in St. Catherine will be completed this week.

Corporate Public Relations Manager at the NWC, Charles Buchanan, says the pipes were affected by the recent flood rains.

 

 

Last Thursday, Acting Chief Public Health Inspector of St Catherine, Grayson Hutchinson, warned residents not to use water from the Rio Cobre .

He says there was a breach of the Public Health Nuisance Regulations. Hutchinson made the revelation at the St Catherine Municipal Corporation’s monthly general meeting.

He said a notice will be served on the National Water Commission, NWC, giving them five days to correct the problem.

Mr. Buchanan says the NWC has received the public health notice.

 

 

Charles Buchanan, Corporate Public Relations Manager at the NWC, speaking with Nationwide News.
