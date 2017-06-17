Sewage pipe repairs at the Rio Cobre to be completed on Saturday.

Repairs being done on a broken sewage pipe that’s leaking in to the Rio Cobre is to be completed tomorrow.

That’s according to Corporate Public Relations Manager at the NWC, Charles Buchanan.

On Monday, Mr. Buchanan told our news centre the pipes were washed away by the recent flood rains.

Last week Thursday, Acting Chief Public Health Inspector of St Catherine, Grayson Hutchinson, warned residents not to use water from the Rio Cobre.

