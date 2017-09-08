Sexual Harassment Beginning at Police Training School?

A now resigned member of the JCF has come forward, saying even recruits are being sexually harassed in training school.

The policeman has asked to remain anonymous so we’ll call him Terrence.

His account comes just a day after three rank and file members of the Force said their seniors demand sex from them for promotion.

In a detailed document today, Terrence gave 20 reasons for what he describes as the breakdown in the force and the demotivation of some members.

Among the issues he cited are sexual harassment, nepotism and poor leadership.

Terrence resigned just under three years ago after serving more than 14 years in the JCF. He says recruits are constantly pressured for sex.

Terrence says persons who’re approved for transfers are still pressured when they get to the new police divisions.

The resigned cop says the process of promotion in the JCF is not based on merit.

He says, for example, persons are promoted because they’re intimately involved with senior officers.

He says senior officers will also sign up their friends to complete courses while disregarding others who also had an interest.

Meanwhile, Terrence says a portion of the JCF’s officer corps needs to be retired in the interest of the public if there’s to be any improvement in policing.

He says the culture in the leadership of the JCF has never changed.

He says all that’s happening now in the Force is a recycling of the same old ideas of brute force and talking down to persons.

