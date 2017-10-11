Search
‘Hypocrites!’ JLP Slams PNP Over Shane Alexis’ Citizenship

The political campaign in the South East St. Mary by-election has taken a dramatic new turn with questions about the citizenship of People’s National Party candidate, Dr. Shane Alexis.

Dr. Alexis revealed on Nationwide 90FM this morning that he’s a Canadian citizen.

The governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) is now charging that he’s also not a Jamaican citizen nor is he, even the holder of a Jamaican passport.

It’s lambasting the Opposition PNP, saying it’s ‘morally bankrupt’ in choosing to run Dr. Alexis as a candidate in the keenly-contested by-election.

The political campaign in South East St. Mary seems to get hotter each day. Today, there’re questions of morality being raised by the JLP over the candidacy of Dr. Shane Alexis.

The governing party used a press conference this afternoon at Gordon House to pounce on the revelation that Dr. Alexis is not a Jamaican.

Their chief spokesperson on the issue, Daryl Vaz. A man who’s had to deal with dual citizenship issues, in the past, to be able to sit in the Parliament.

Mr. Vaz says it must be clear that he’s not a raising an issue of ‘legality’. Noting that the Jamaican constitution allows Commonwealth citizens to sit in Parliament.

He says, for him, it’s a matter of ‘morality’.

He’s questioning why Dr. Alexis hasn’t taken steps to become a naturalized Jamaican.

He says Dr. Alexis is ‘not precluded’ from the process of becoming a naturalized Jamaican. But he doesn’t believe he was inclined to do so.

Still, the main target of his attack today is the People’s National Party. He says the issues he’s raising aren’t so much about Dr. Alexis. But the PNP, which he says has shown it’s ‘morally bankrupt’.

Mr. Vaz says the PNP and its leader, Dr. Peter Phillips, will have to answer to Jamaicans, charging that the party has lost its ‘moral authority’.

-30-

  • JAY

    Shane don’t even have a Jamaican passport ? Come on now.. at that he should have had that after all these years.

    • Free Jamaica

      Neither do 80 percent of the voters in Jamaica

      • A.L.Smalling

        And that 80 percent don’t hold a foreign passport. When Shane travels to the USA for example do you think he go as a Jamaican or Canadian? He is not a citizen of Jamaica, therefore under the law he doesn’t have a vote. he can’t vote in Jamaica but he is asking the people of Jamaica to vote for him.

        • JAY

          Exactly!!!!!…The PNP choose not to understand this. And keep Jamaicans for fools and Jamaicans in turn allow them to get away with it. This is law and principle which those darn comreds are lacking.

          I am not knocking his scholarship to Cuba.. but was he entitled to one NOT being a JA citizen?

        • Free Jamaica

          Do you know that Dr. Alexix has gone to the usa?

          • A.L.Smalling

            Yes, I do and I can prove it. See how much you know. And, when he got his Jamaican scholarship to study medicine in Cuba — did he got it as a Canadian citizen. How did a Canadian citizen got a medical scholarship offered to Jamaicans on behalf of the Cuban government. PNP double talk just threw the otherwise decent young man under the bus.

      • JAY

        Neither is 80 percent of Jamaica’s population a foreign citizen or running for public office in Jamaica.

  • Free Jamaica

    You do realise Mr. Vaz that there is a big difference between a Jamaican becoming a citizen of the USA, who has to denounce their jamaican citizenship before swearing to become a usa citizen and a JamaIcan who has become a citizen of Canada which is a member of the Commonwealth. These matters are addressed in the Constitution of Jamaica.

    • JAY

      What happen to the slogan in the 1970s ‘ my leader born yah’ or in 2007.. when the PNP make a big stink about Vaz and Robinson dual citizenship.. OR Chairman for life Pickersgill stating..” if you not born here (Jamaica) you should not sit in Jamaica parliament? Seem like you just come bout.. or have selective memory.

    • A.L.Smalling

      How about we invite Mugabe over to run for Parliament. He is Commonwealth citizen and non Jamaican.

  • JAY

    Bring on the debate….Canadian Maple Syrup vs Jamaican Sugar Cane…. Maple Leaf vs. Marijuana

