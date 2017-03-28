Shaw Chides Media for Crediting Jackson with Falling Bank Fees

Finance Minister, Audley Shaw, is taking the media to task for what he sees as undue praise being given to MP Fitz Jackson as it relates to lowering bank fees.

He says one of the country’s newspapers is deliberately functioning as public relations for the PNP.

Mr. Shaw says it was after his consultations with the banks that several of them removed dormant account fees.

Minister Shaw told a crowd of JLP supporters that they should be wary of what they see in the media.

Shaw was speaking yesterday at a JLP Area Council One meeting at the Olympic Gardens Civic Centre.

