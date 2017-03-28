Search
Home Evening News Shaw Chides Media for Crediting Jackson with Falling Bank Fees
58157audley_shaw-jlp

Shaw Chides Media for Crediting Jackson with Falling Bank Fees

Mar 28, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

Finance Minister, Audley Shaw, is taking the media to task for what he sees as undue praise being given to MP Fitz Jackson as it relates to lowering bank fees.

He says one of the country’s newspapers is deliberately functioning as public relations for the PNP.

Mr. Shaw says it was after his consultations with the banks that several of them removed dormant account fees.

Minister Shaw told a crowd of JLP supporters that they should be wary of what they see in the media.

Shaw was speaking yesterday at a JLP Area Council One meeting at the Olympic Gardens Civic Centre.

-30-

Previous PostVaz Blasts Phillips' 'Hypocrisy'

Related articles

DarylVazB20080411NG

Vaz Blasts Phillips’ ‘Hypocrisy’

Mar 28, 2017

fitz-jackson

Jackson Files Class Action Suit Against Banks

Mar 28, 2017

Sylvan Reid

Sylvan Reid Trial Stalls Once Again

Mar 28, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History