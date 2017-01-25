Shaw Confident of Smooth Implementation of Phase 2 of Tax Plan

Finance Minister, Audley Shaw, says the country should not necessarily expect a $16-billion tax package in the next fiscal year.

The government needs to find approximately $16-billion in additional revenue to fund phase two of its $1.5-million tax break.

The Finance Minister is again assuring taxpayers that phase two of the $1.5-million tax break will be implemented on April one, as promised.

Mr. Shaw says the tax package may be less than $16-billion.

Minister Shaw was speaking this morning on Cliff Hughes Online at the Jamaica Customs Agency.

He says Cabinet will go into retreat this Thursday to begin crafting the 2017/2018 budget which is to be tabled in February.

And, the Finance Minister says Jamaicans who aren’t PAYE employees also stand to benefit from the tax break.

