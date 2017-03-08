Shaw Expecting Smooth Tender Process for NMIA

Finance Minister, Audley Shaw, says he expects the tender process for the Norman Manley International Airport, NMIA to begin soon.

This will be the second time the government has tried to divest the airport located in Kingston.

The airport is back on the market after a failed effort at privatization in 2015.

It failed after none of the pre-qualified bidders followed through with an offer.

Minister Shaw says the new enterprise team would have taken these matters into consideration.

Audley Shaw was speaking last Friday at a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister.

