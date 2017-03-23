Shaw Launches Counter-Attack in Budget Closer

Finance Minister, Audley Shaw, this afternoon counter-attacked the PNP for its assault on the government’s shift to indirect taxation.

He says the PNP’s criticisms betray what he describes as their ‘ignorance’.

Minister Shaw was speaking today in his closing of the 2017-2018 budget debate.

The Finance Minister says his Opposition counterpart, Dr. Peter Phillips has shown his ignorance in criticizing the government’s shift to indirect taxation.

The Finance Minister was defending the government’s $13.5-billion tax package to fund its $1.5-million tax break.

In a heated exchange with the Opposition, Mr. Shaw hit back at the PNP’s characterization of the tax break as stealing from the poor to give to the rich.

The Finance Minister says the shift in taxation is fair and equitable. He argued that it was the PNP which stole from the poor to give to the rich.

To emphasise his point, he quoted the Central Kingston MP, the PNP’s Ronald Thwaites, much to the former Education Minister’s visible anger.

–30–