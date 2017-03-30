Shaw Launches Financial Inclusion Strategy

The government has taken another step to reach the approximately 40-percent of Jamaicans who only do business in the informal sector.

This, as Finance Minister, Audley Shaw, launched the Financial Inclusion Strategy.

It’s aimed at increasing participation in the formal financial market.

Minister Shaw says targets underpinning the strategy are to be achieved by 2020.

He says there’re 53 action items under the strategy covering several areas of the private and public sectors.

Implementation of the action items will be handled by a National Financial Inclusion Council chaired by Minister Shaw.

Mr. Shaw also announced a private sector advisory group to be chaired by Head of JN Bank, Earl Jarrett.

Audley Shaw speaking today at the launch of the National Financial Inclusion Strategy at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown, Kingston.

–30–