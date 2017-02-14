Shaw Off to China for High Level Meetings

Finance Minister, Audley Shaw, is leading a team on a week-long visit to China.

A statement today from the Finance Ministry says the visit is expected to advance economic co-operation between Jamaica and China.

Transport Minister, Mike Henry and Investment Minister Daryl Vaz, along with Chief Technical Advisor to the Finance Minister, Aubyn Hill, are accompanying Minister Shaw.

The Jamaican Government officials expect to sign an agreement with China Ex-Im Bank for the construction of the south east coastal highway.

The project is expected to cost approximately USD$384-million.

According to the Finance Minister, business meetings have also been scheduled with China Development Bank, China Ex-Im Bank, China Construction Company, China Harbour Engineering Company, Power China, China-LAC Co-operation Fund and Jiuquan Iron and Steel Company.

Minister Shaw and his delegation are expected to pay courtesy calls on China’s Finance and Transport Ministers.

— 30 —