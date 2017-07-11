Shaw ‘Regrets’ Wracking Up $8m Phone Bill

Finance Minister, Audley Shaw, is this afternoon expressing regret that he accumulated telephone charges of just over $8-million over one year.

Mr. Shaw says he did not know about the charges until an Access to Information request was made.

The Finance Minister is receiving heavy backlash on tradition and social media since the report was aired on television last evening.

Shaw says he deeply regrets his mistake of not turning off mobile data on the Government phone assigned to him while traveling overseas.

The Finance Minister says he’s paid just over $2.5-million of the phone charges.

He says he was also able to negotiate a discount of approximately one million dollars from the telecommunications provider.

Mr. Shaw says he does not feel obligated to repay the $4.7-million, which has been paid by the Finance Ministry.

Shaw says mobile data charges accounted for the majority of his $8-million phone bill over the year.

The Finance Minister says he was unaware that when he’s overseas he should turn off mobile data.

Mr. Shaw says he’s briefed Prime Minister Andrew Holness on the issue. He says there are lessons to be learnt from his mistake.

And, Prime Minister Andrew Holness is to deal decisively with the issue of members of his executive racking up high telephone bills.

This was revealed by his Press Secretary, Naomi Francis while she was speaking on ‘Ask the OPM’ on Cliff Hughes Online this morning.

Ms. Francis says the Prime Minister is very concerned about the situation.

And, Ms. Francis has also revealed that the Prime Minister uses his personal phone for official business.

