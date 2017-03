Finance Minister, Audley Shaw, has announced new lending rates to the Bank of Jamaica.

He says this should translate into lower loan rates from commercial banks to business clients.

Minister Shaw says he expects further removal of fees banks charge on dormant accounts.

He’s responding to the recent removal of such fees by three of the country’s commercial banks.





Audley Shaw was speaking during yesterday’s closing of the 2017-2018 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives.

