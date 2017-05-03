Shaw Tables Amendments to Public Debt Management Act

The country has taken another step towards better managing its debt stock.

This, as Finance Minister, Audley Shaw, opened the debate on a bill to amend the Public Debt Management Act in the House of Representatives yesterday.

The Bill seeks to repeal the Loan Act of 1964 and several other laws related to government borrowing.

Minister Shaw says the amendments will also better outline the functions of the debt management branch of the Ministry of Finance.

He says the amendments will bring the legislation in line with international best practices.

