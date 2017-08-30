Shaw to Review Asset Tax to Bring Down Lending Rates

Finance Minister Audley Shaw says he’s committed to reviewing the hefty asset tax on banks, in an effort to help bring lending rates down.

Banks have maintained that the cost of operating, including the tax on assets, is a primary issue preventing them from lowering lending rates.

Minister Shaw says commercial bank lending rates are still too high. He says the government has been doing its part to manage the country’s financial affairs. But, he says financial institutions should now do their part.

Minister Shaw says banks are still too conservative by not offering more loans to the private sector.

Audley Shaw was speaking recently at a press briefing at the Finance Ministry’s Heroes Circles Office in Kingston.

–30–