Shaw Urges Moderation in Wage Negotiations

Finance Minister, Audley Shaw, is calling on public sector workers to be moderate in their demands for increases in their wages and benefits for the 2017-2019 contract period.

Answering questions during Nationwide@5 at a Town Hall meeting in Manchester last evening, Minister Shaw says the government simply cannot afford a significant increase in public sector wages.

The JTA unanimously rejected the last wage offer from the government.

Newly appointed JTA President Georgia Waugh Richards says her members feel disrespected by the offer. But, Minister Shaw says the public sector has to take into account the economic realities.

He says cool heads must prevail.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Ruel Reid is reassuring teachers that he will intervene in wage negotiations if called upon.

Senator Reid was responding to questions raised by teachers surrounding their 2017/2019 wage negotiation with the Finance Ministry.

The teachers have submitted a 20 point wage claim to the Finance Ministry.

They’ve rejected the government’s opening offer of 3 percent in the first year and another three in the second year.

The minister told teachers yesterday, that while he does not have official responsibility for the negotiations, he will intervene when called upon.

Senator Ruel Reid was speaking at the Jamaica Teacher’s Association’s Annual Conference yesterday. It was held at the Rose Hall Resort in Montego Bay.

–30–