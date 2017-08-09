Search
Home Sports Shelly-Ann & Husband welcome Baby Zyon
shelly-ann-fraser-pryce-smile

Shelly-Ann & Husband welcome Baby Zyon

Aug 08, 2017Sports0

Like

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and her husband Jason has given birth to a baby boy called Zyon.

Fraser-Pryce revealed the good news in a Facebook post.

She wrote: “I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well. Welcome Zyon D. Pryce, August 7th, 2017! To God be the glory, for the things He has done”.

Among the thousands of congratulatory messages she received in response to the announcement were those of fellow Olympians Juliet Cuthbert Flynn and Elva Goulbourne-Rose.

–30–

Previous PostTAJ Surpasses Q1 Collections Targets

Related articles

ADMINISTRATIVE-REVIEWS

JCF Admin Review Clears Cops of Wrongdoing in 2010 West Kingston Incursion

Aug 09, 2017

patrick-powell

Patrick Powell to be Sentenced Today

Aug 09, 2017

honeybun

Honey Bun Pre-Tax Profits Fall 43%

Aug 09, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS