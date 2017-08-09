Shelly-Ann & Husband welcome Baby Zyon

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and her husband Jason has given birth to a baby boy called Zyon.

Fraser-Pryce revealed the good news in a Facebook post.

She wrote: “I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well. Welcome Zyon D. Pryce, August 7th, 2017! To God be the glory, for the things He has done”.

Among the thousands of congratulatory messages she received in response to the announcement were those of fellow Olympians Juliet Cuthbert Flynn and Elva Goulbourne-Rose.

