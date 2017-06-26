Shericka Jackson Bags First National Title at Senior Championships

Shericka Jackson secured her first national title with victory in the women’s 400-metres at the National Senior Championships, yesterday.

Jackson, the World Championships bronze medallist, posted 50.3-seconds to win the event ahead of Chrisann Gordon 50.13-seconds, with Veteran Novelene Williams-Mills 3rd.

The Men’s title went to Auburn University’s Nathon Allen.

Allen won in 44.58-seconds ahead of Demish Gaye of G.C. Foster 44.64-seconds, with Steven Gayle third.

Meanwhile, Yohan Blake completed the sprint double by winning the 200-metres final to add to the 100-metres title he won on Friday.

Blake posted 19.97-seconds to win ahead of Sprintec’s Rasheed Dwyer 20.26-seconds, while 2012 Olympic bronze medallist Warren Weir was third in 20.39-seconds.

