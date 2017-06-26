Search
Home Sports Shericka Jackson Bags First National Title at Senior Championships
Shericka Jackson

Shericka Jackson Bags First National Title at Senior Championships

Jun 26, 2017Sports0

Like

Shericka Jackson secured her first national title with victory in the women’s 400-metres at the National Senior Championships, yesterday.

Jackson, the World Championships bronze medallist, posted 50.3-seconds to win the event ahead of Chrisann Gordon 50.13-seconds, with Veteran Novelene Williams-Mills 3rd.

The Men’s title went to Auburn University’s Nathon Allen.

Allen won in 44.58-seconds ahead of Demish Gaye of G.C. Foster 44.64-seconds, with Steven Gayle third.

Meanwhile, Yohan Blake completed the sprint double by winning the 200-metres final to add to the 100-metres title he won on Friday.

Blake posted 19.97-seconds to win ahead of Sprintec’s Rasheed Dwyer 20.26-seconds, while 2012 Olympic bronze medallist Warren Weir was third in 20.39-seconds.

–30–

Related articles

Haile Clacken

Popular former Hampton-Munro Teacher Killed Controversially

Jun 26, 2017

Masicka

‘Infrared’ Video Lands Atlas Security in Hot Water with Cops

Jun 26, 2017

Tacky High School

Tacky Principal Takes Issue with NEI Report

Jun 26, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS