Shields Welcomes Special Operations Zones Legislation

Security Consultant, Mark Shields, says the Zones of Special Operations and Community Development Bill is welcome.

The government is expected to push for the bill to be passed into law in the next few weeks.

Mr. Shields says the zonal focus and community development aspects of the bill are key.

The former Scotland Yard crime chief and ex-DCP in charge of crime in Jamaica, says the bill currently before the Jamaican parliament is similar to a law in the UK.

Shields says no longer should the police purge areas of vicious criminal elements but there’s no subsequent action to ensure that the vacuum is filled by lawful social interventions.

The bill has drawn condemnation from some human rights advocates who’ve argued that it lays a platform for abuse.

Mr. Shields says the right to life of those attacked daily by gunmen should also factor prominently in that conversation.

— 30 —