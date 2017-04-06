Search
Shooting Incident Forces Suspension of Classes at St Andrew Prep

Apr 06, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Classes were suspended today at the St. Andrew Preparatory School following a shooting incident shortly after 8 this morning.

The police say the incident stemmed from an attempted robbery of a parent at the school.

Preliminary reports are that an armed man tried to enter the vehicle of the parent who was dropping off a student at the institution.

He was then accosted by a licensed firearm holder who fired several times.

The principal of the St. Andrew Prep, Janet Walsh-Davis, says the incident took place just after morning devotions.

She says exams scheduled for tomorrow will be canceled as the students will be receiving counseling.

Mrs. Walsh-Davis says she’s happy her students and staff are safe.

The police say the armed man escaped before they got to the scene. They say it’s not clear if he was shot. Investigations are ongoing.

-30-

