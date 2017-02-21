Shortwood Principal Found Guilty of ‘Causing Death by Dangerous Driving’

The 55-year-old Principal of Shortwood Teachers College, Dr. Christopher Clarke, has been found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving in the St. Catherine Circuit Court today.

He’s been remanded in custody pending sentencing on February 28.

The seven-member jury returned a unanimous verdict in the two week trial after just 30-minutes of deliberation. He was convicted of causing the death of Yvonne Brown, who died on March 16, 2014.

Ms. Brown died after the vehicle driven by Clarke hit a motorcycle along the Old Harbour main road in St. Catherine.

Prosecutors said Clarke was overtaking traffic when he slammed into the motorcycle on which Ms. Brown was a pillion rider.

In his defense, Clarke denied he was driving in a reckless fashion, adding that visibility was poor on the night the incident occurred as the road was dark. He also testified that the motorcycle did not have any lights.

The defense brought in high level character witnesses for Clarke, including former Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Education, Elaine Foster Allen.

Presiding Judge, Justice Vinnette Allen Graham, has ordered a social enquiry report on Clarke which will assist the court on the degree of sentencing to be handed down.

She also denied pleas for bail due to the seriousness of the charge.

