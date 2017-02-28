Search
Home Latest_MA Shortwood Principal to be Sentenced Today
DrChristopherClarke

Shortwood Principal to be Sentenced Today

Feb 28, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

Principal of Shortwood Teacher’s College, Dr. Christopher Clarke, who was last week Wednesday convicted of causing death by dangerous driving, is to be sentenced today in the St Catherine Circuit Court.

Clarke was denied bail and remanded in custody.

High Court Judge, Justice Vinnette Allen- Graham, also ordered a social enquiry report on Clarke.

She also requested a police record to help the court determine the degree of sentence to be handed down.

The prosecution led evidence that on March 16, 2014 while driving along the Old Harbour Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine, Clarke began to overtake another vehicle.

He collided with a motor cycle coming in the opposite direction.

The pillion rider Yvette Brown, died, while the rider, Marlon Griffiths, was admitted in hospital for eight weeks.

In his defense, Clarke denied he was driving in a reckless manner, adding that visibility was poor on the night the incident occurred as the road was dark.

He also testified that the motorcycle did not have any lights.

–30–

Previous PostDecline in 'Suspicious Fatal Shootings' by Security Force

Related articles

Arlington Turner

Corrections Federation wants Review of Commissioner’s Tenure

Feb 28, 2017

police-involved-shooting_generic

Decline in ‘Suspicious Fatal Shootings’ by Security Force

Feb 28, 2017

49217indecom_logo

55% Increase in Police Fatal Shootings Since 2017

Feb 28, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS