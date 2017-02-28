Shortwood Principal to be Sentenced Today

Principal of Shortwood Teacher’s College, Dr. Christopher Clarke, who was last week Wednesday convicted of causing death by dangerous driving, is to be sentenced today in the St Catherine Circuit Court.

Clarke was denied bail and remanded in custody.

High Court Judge, Justice Vinnette Allen- Graham, also ordered a social enquiry report on Clarke.

She also requested a police record to help the court determine the degree of sentence to be handed down.

The prosecution led evidence that on March 16, 2014 while driving along the Old Harbour Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine, Clarke began to overtake another vehicle.

He collided with a motor cycle coming in the opposite direction.

The pillion rider Yvette Brown, died, while the rider, Marlon Griffiths, was admitted in hospital for eight weeks.

In his defense, Clarke denied he was driving in a reckless manner, adding that visibility was poor on the night the incident occurred as the road was dark.

He also testified that the motorcycle did not have any lights.

