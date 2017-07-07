Six Men Charged with Murder in Connection with East Kgn Violence

The police say they’ve arrested and charged six men in connection with murder in the Kingston Eastern Police Division.

Head of the JCF’s Corporate Communications Unit, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, says the men were arrested yesterday.

She says two of the most wanted men in the division were also arrested. Her disclosure comes as the bloodletting continues across several communities in the Corporate Area.

There were more gun shots overnight in Mountain View, in East Kingston.

And, four people were shot and injured last night in Waterhouse in the St. Andrew South Police Division.

The police say they received more reports of gunfire in Mountain View, in East Kingston last night. However, they’re unsure if there were any casualties.

But Superintendent Lindsay says improved intelligence gathering allowed the police to charge the six men for murder in the division yesterday.

She didn’t name the men who were charged or arrested. She says the police are going after the wanted men.

Meanwhile, the police say the shootings in Waterhouse — which happened around 8:00 PM — left four injured, including three women.

Last evening’s violence follows similar incidents across several corporate area communities — including Payne Land, Rockfort, and Olympic Gardens — since the start of the week.

Superintendent Lindsay says the police have returned calm to some of those communities.

And, Head of the St. Andrew South Police, Superintendent Arthur Brown, says his officers and the National Security Minister, Robert Montague, toured sections of Hill Avenue in Olympic Gardens this afternoon.

He says the community remains tense.

Superintendent Brown blames the flare up of gun violence on rival gangs. He says the police will continue to patrol various sections of the division in a bid to reassure residents.

-30-